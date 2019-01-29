RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.
General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that Martinook’s extension will begin next season.
The 26-year-old Martinook has 10 goals and three assists in 50 games while leading the team with 125 hits and blocking 28 shots — the most by a Carolina forward.
The Hurricanes acquired him in May from Phoenix in the deal that sent center Marcus Kruger to the Coyotes. Martinook is making $1.85 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent on July 1.
It’s the second extension the Hurricanes awarded to a forward in little over a week, after agreeing to a five-year, $27 million deal with Teuvo Teravainen on Jan. 21.
