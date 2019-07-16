ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed infielder Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a right foot contusion.

The Cardinals announced the move before Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Carpenter injured his foot in the seventh inning of Monday night’s 7-0 win over the Pirates. He fouled a pitch off the top of his foot.

The teams says X-rays on the foot came back negative.

Carpenter is the seventh Cardinals player currently on the injured list, joining notable regulars catcher Yadier Molina and outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

Carpenter is batting .215 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs. His move to the injured list comes just days after rejoining the Cardinals following the All-Star break. He had been out since June 29 with a lower back strain. He was activated on July 11.

St. Louis recalled 23-yeaer-old rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from Triple-A Memphis.

