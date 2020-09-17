WASHINGTON (1-0) at ARIZONA (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cardinals by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cardinals 0-1, Washington 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Washington leads 76-46-.

LAST MEETING – Washington beat Cardinals, 24-6 on Sept. 9, 2018 at Arizona

LAST WEEK – Washington beat Eagles 27-17; Cardinals beat 49ers 24-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Washington No. 18, Cardinals No. 10

WASHINGTON OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (28), PASS (30).

WASHINGTON DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (11).

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (T6), RUSH (2), PASS (T17).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This is 125th meeting between Washington and the Cardinals. That’s second most in Cardinals history behind New York Giants (126). … Washington’s Ron Rivera coaches his first road game since beginning treatment for a form of skin cancer. Rivera had an IV at halftime last week at home that was pre-planned. … QB Dwayne Haskins was 17 of 31 for 178 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 vs. Philadelphia. … RB Peyton Barber rushed for two TDs against the Eagles. Barber ran for a TD in last game vs. Arizona in 2019 with Tampa Bay. … WR Terry McLaurin led Washington with five catches and 61 yards in opener. … McLaurin was one of six players who caught passes from Haskins. … No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young had 1½ sacks and forced a fumble in his NFL debut. … DE Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks vs. Eagles and has 92 to break career franchise record. … LB Jon Bostic led Washington with eight tackles against Philadelphia. … CBs Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland each had an interception. … LB Chandler Jones had his 61st sack in Cardinals career last week. He has the most sacks in the NFL since 2016. … WR DeAndre Hopkins had career-high 14 catches against San Francisco in Week 1. That’s the most in a season opener in franchise history and second all-time for franchise in any game. … S Budda Baker had a career-high 15 tackles in Week 1. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has 638 catches at State Farm Stadium. He’s eight shy of tying record for catches at one stadium, which is held by Jerry Rice, who had 646 catches at Candlestick Park. … The Cardinals ran for 180 yards vs. San Francisco, which is the fourth time in 17 games under coach Kliff Kingsbury his offense has rushed for 180-plus yards. That happened just four seasons in the previous six seasons combined. … Cardinals placed starting S Jalen Thompson on IR on Thursday with ankle injury. Chris Banjo played in Thompson’s place last week. … Fantasy tip: If you’re looking for a defense to pick up in Week 2, Arizona’s is intriguing. The Cardinals have several big-play specialists, including linebacker Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Washington won in Week 1, but its offense gained the fewest total yards in the NFL.

