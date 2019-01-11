ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals and right-hander Michael Wacha avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $6.35 million contract, a raise of $1.05 million.
Wacha’s 2018 season was interrupted by a strained muscle in his left side. Limited to 15 starts for St. Louis, he went 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA.
He was injured on June 20 and placed on the 10-day disabled list a day later. His attempt to return ended when he was placed on the 60-day DL on Sept. 10.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks fire four in strength and conditioning department
- Seahawks part ways with head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Washington gets over mountain with Pac-12 road win at Utah
- Just how high has Washington basketball climbed the mountain? We'll start to find out at Utah | Matt Calkins
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports