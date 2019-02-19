TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran tight end Charles Clay to a one-year contract.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.
The 30-year-old Clay has played eight NFL seasons, four each with Buffalo and Miami. He has 339 career receptions for 3,361 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Clay is the only tight end in Bills’ history to have three consecutive seasons with at least 500 yards receiving, ending with his 558 yards in 2017. He had a career-high 69 catches for 759 yards and six TDs with Miami in 2013.
Clay was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Tulsa.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL