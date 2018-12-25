TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by Washington after he criticized the team, was signed Tuesday by the Arizona Cardinals.
Swearinger said Monday, when he was cut by the Redskins, that he received no explanation for the move. A day later, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers and placed offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (foot) on injured reserve.
Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. He also was critical of the team earlier this season.
Swearinger was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this season with Washington after making a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 64 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defensed while starting all 15 games. He rejoins the Cardinals after playing 20 regular-season games for them in 2015-16.
He spent his first two pro season with Houston, then played seven games in 2015 for Tampa Bay.
Arizona also released safety Fish Smithson from the practice squad.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL