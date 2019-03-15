TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Jordan Hicks to a four-year contract, offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy to a two-year deal, and receiver Kevin White to a one-year agreement.

The 26-year-old Hicks started 40 games with Philadelphia the past four seasons, including all 16 in 2016. He had 89 tackles and a career-high three sacks in 12 games last season, but also has had some injury issues in his career.

Sweezy had played for Seattle and Tampa Bay during a seven-year NFL career. The 29-year-old Sweezy can play both guard positions and has played in 11 playoff games.

The 26-year-old White has 25 receptions for 285 yards in four seasons with Chicago. He played in nine games for the Bears last season.



