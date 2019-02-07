TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Robert Alford to a three-year contract Thursday, two days after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.
The 30-year-old Alford spent six seasons with the Falcons, starting all 15 games he appeared in last season. He started the last 76 games he appeared in.
Alford has 10 regular-season interceptions, and returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown two years ago in the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss to New England. The 5-foot-10 former Southeastern Louisiana player was drafted 60th overall by Atlanta in 2013.
