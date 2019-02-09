TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed outside linebacker Brooks Reed to a one-year contract.

Reed, who grew up in Tucson and played at the University of Arizona, has played in eight NFL seasons, four with the Houston Texans and the last four with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 31-year-old Reed has played in 120 NFL games, 86 as a starter. He appeared in 60 games, 34 as a starter, at defensive end with the Falcons. He is projected to move to outside linebacker in Arizona’s 3-4 defense.

Reed has 269 career tackles, 179 solo, to go with 21 ½ sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Reed was a first-team all-Pac-10 selection as a senior at Arizona. He was released by the Falcons on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL