Two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has agreed to terms on a $59 million, four-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday. Baker’s agent David Mulugheta confirmed the terms and that $33.1 million is guaranteed.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker played in college at Washington and was drafted in the second round in 2017. He’s quickly become a cornerstone for the Cardinals’ defense and led all NFL defensive backs with 147 tackles last season, including 104 solo tackles.

Baker’s rookie contract was set to expire after this season.

He’s the first player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player and a defensive player. He made 16 special teams tackles in 2017 and was the first Cardinals rookie since Patrick Peterson to be selected to the Pro Bowl.

