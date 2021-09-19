GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Prater still has plenty of leg left at 37.

The Arizona kicker broke the franchise record with a 62-yard field goal to end the first half on Sunday, putting the Cardinals up 24-23 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Prater’s kick breaks the Cardinals record of 61, set by Jay Feely against Cincinnati in 2012.

And it’s not even Prater’s longest career kick. He’s the NFL record holder with a 64-yarder for Denver against Tennessee in 2013.

Prater has been a long-kicking specialist since entering the NFL with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2006.

The two-time Pro Bowler holds NFL records for most field goals of at least 50 yards (60), consecutive made 50-yarders (14) and consecutive conversions of at least 55 yards (seven). His success rate of 75% on 50-yard field goals and seven seasons with at least five 50-yard field goals also are records.

Prater is clutch, too. He hasn’t missed in 22 attempts on game-winning field goals with two minutes or less left in the fourth quarter or overtime, including 16 for 16 at the end of regulation.

The Cardinals signed Prater during the offseason to shore up a shaky kicking situation. Zane Gonzalez had an up-and-down 2020 season and veteran Mike Nugent filled in, but was not the solution Arizona needed.

Prater has played 15 NFL seasons with Atlanta, Denver, Detroit and Arizona.

