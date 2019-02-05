TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have claimed linebacker Tanner Vallejo off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
Vallejo appeared in 13 games for Cleveland last season, making one start. The Browns claimed him off waivers from Buffalo.
He was a sixth-round selection by the Bills out of Boise State in the 2017 draft. Vallejo had 20 tackles on defense and seven on special teams for the Browns last year. He also had one forced fumble.
Arizona announced the move on Tuesday.
