ARIZONA (0-3-1) at CINCINNATI (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE _ Bengals by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD _ Arizona 2-2; Cincinnati 2-2

SERIES RECORD _ Bengals lead 6-5

LAST MEETING _ Cardinals beat Bengals 34-31, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK _ Cardinals lost to Seahawks 27-10; Bengals lost to Steelers 27-3

AP PRO32 RANKING _ Cardinals No. 28, Bengals No. 29

CARDINALS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (21).

CARDINALS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (23).

BENGALS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (13).

BENGALS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ First-year head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Zac Taylor still looking for first wins in October. … Cardinals opened with 27-27 tie vs Lions but dropped games against Ravens, Panthers and Seahawks to remain winless. Bengals are 0-4 under Taylor, 11th time in franchise history they’ve dropped first four. 0-4 for first time since 2008 under Marvin Lewis. … Home team has won 10 of 11 in series, with Cardinals’ 35-27 win at Paul Brown Stadium in 2007 only exception. … Five of past six meetings decided by eight points or fewer. … Cardinals have given up league-high 20 sacks, followed by Bengals with 19. … LB Terrell Suggs facing Bengals for 29th time in career. Former Raven has 12½ of his 136 career sacks vs Bengals. Suggs has more sacks vs Bengals than any player in NFL history. … Larry Fitzgerald caught passes in 231 consecutive games, second-longest streak in NFL history behind Jerry Rice’s 274. … RB David Johnson has 46 TDs. Needs one more to set club record for TDs in a player’s first five seasons. … Arizona has scored just five touchdowns in 14 trips to red zone this season, settling for eight FGs. … Cardinals have given up six TDs to opposing tight ends this season … WR Christian Kirk leads Cardinals with 24 catches. Kingsbury said he’s unlikely to play vs. Bengals because of an ankle injury. … K Zane Gonzalez missed two of three field goals vs. Seahawks after making first nine attempts of season. … QB Kyler Murray has completed 62.7 percent of passes for 1,071 yards, four TDs and four INTs. … Cardinals have no interceptions this season. … LB Jordan Hicks leads NFL with 48 tackles. He’s only player in league with at least 10 tackles in all four games. … Bengals drew only 50,666 fans for first regular-season home game, a 41-17 loss to San Francisco. … Andy Dalton was sacked career-high eight times at Heinz Field on Monday night, two shy of club record. … Bengals’ most recent 0-4 start was part of eight opening losses in 2008. Bengals have start 0-5 nine times. Worst start was 1993 at 0-10. Went 0-8 four other times (1978, 1991, 1994 and 2008). … Fantasy tip: Look for Suggs to increase career sack total vs Bengals.

