The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year contracts for safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

The Cardinals announced they were re-signing both players on Monday. The 30-year-old Banjo played in 13 games last season for Arizona and was a valuable contributor on special teams. The seven-year veteran also provides depth in the secondary.

The 26-year-old Bullard played in nine games last season and started six. He had 22 tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks. He played his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears and was a third-round selection in the 2016 draft.

Keeping Banjo and Bullard are the latest moves for the Cardinals, who are trying to improve a defense that gave up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Arizona has added three potential starters on defense during the past week, including defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Devon Kennard.

