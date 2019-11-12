ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for next season, raising the likelihood that the veteran pitcher finishes his career with the only major league team he has ever played for.

Terms of the deal Tuesday were not disclosed.

The 38-year-old Wainwright was drafted by the Braves in 2000 and traded to the Cardinals three years later. He made his major league debut in 2005 and has been a stalwart for St. Louis over the past 14 seasons, going 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA and three All-Star game appearances.

He played last season on a $2 million deal and proved he was still effective, going 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA while helping the Cardinals reach the National League Championship Series.

Only two players, Jesse Haines and Bob Gibson, have played more seasons for the Cardinals.

___

