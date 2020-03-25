TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year deals with defensive lineman Trevon Coley and running back D.J. Foster, the team said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Coley provides depth on the Cardinals’ defensive line. He played in seven games with the Indianapolis Colts last season and made 29 starts with the Cleveland Browns over two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

The 26-year-old Foster played in six games with the Cardinals last year before being put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He’ll provide depth in a backfield that includes starter Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds.

