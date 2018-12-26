LONDON (AP) — Cardiff resisted intense pressure to secure only its second English Premier League point away from home in drawing at Crystal Palace 0-0 on Wednesday.
The Bluebirds were hammered by Manchester United 5-1 on Saturday and could have lost just as heavily at Selhurst Park but goalkeeper Neil Etheridge’s resilience, Palace’s unconvincing finishing, and some desperate defending earned them a point.
Palace came into the match on the back of a 3-2 win at defending champion Manchester City, but if it finally felt in position to push up the table it wasted the finest of opportunities against an opponent which offered little in the attacking third.
The home side went closest in the second minute when Andros Townsend directed an effort at the crossbar in the second minute after good work from Wilfried Zaha.
Palace almost scored a winner four minutes from time. Zaha raced through on goal but just as he prepared to shoot when moving one-on-one with Etheridge, Bruno Ecuele Manga stretched to make the match-saving challenge that earned a second draw on the Bluebirds’ travels.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports