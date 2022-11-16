CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr.’s 24 points helped Chicago State defeat Valparaiso 87-74 on Wednesday night.

Cardet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line for the Cougars (2-2). Elijah Weaver was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. DeShawn Jean-Charles recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Beacons (1-2) were led in scoring by Ben Krikke, who finished with 27 points. Valparaiso also got 15 points from Nick Edwards. Kobe King also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

