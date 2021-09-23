SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-6 Thursday to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants’ lead was trimmed to one game over the eight-time defending division champion Dodgers, who won 7-5 in 10 innings at Colorado. The Giants were denied a three-game sweep as well as their 100th win.

Caratini hit a grounder to diving second baseman Tommy La Stella, whose off-balanced throw home was way off the mark. The winning rally off Dominic Leone (3-5) allowed the Padres to snap a five-game losing streak and stay above .500.

Profar started the inning on second as the automatic runner. Trent Grisham was intentionally walked before Kim Ha-seong sacrificed. Caratini then walked it off.

Ross Detwiler (3-1) pitched the 10th for the win.

The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games and remained six games behind St. Louis for the second wild-card spot, with Cincinnati and Philadelphia entering Thursday 1 1/2 games ahead of them. San Diego held a one-game lead for the second spot on Sept. 9 before beginning what could be the biggest collapse in franchise history.

There were three lead changes from the sixth inning on.

Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hit a three-run homer off lefty reliever Tim Hill to give the Giants a 5-4 lead with one out in the sixth. It was Slater’s 11th homer of the season and San Francisco’s 17th pinch-homer of the year, tied for the most in baseball history.

With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Grisham and Kim hit consecutive homers off Jose Quintana for a 6-5 lead. It was Grisham’s 15th and Kim’s seventh.

The Giants came right back and tied it with two outs in the seventh on consecutive doubles by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores and La Stella.

Yu Darvish was cruising with a 4-2 lead when he walked La Stella to open the sixth and allowed a single to Brandon Belt. Darvish struck out Kris Bryant and made way for Hill, who allowed Slater’s shot to left.

The Padres staked Darvish to a 4-0 lead in the first before the right-hander allowed Mike Yastrzemski’s two-run homer with two outs in the second, his 24th.

San Diego jumped on shaky Logan Webb in the first inning for four runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch. Profar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Grisham hit a sacrifice fly and Kim and Caratini hit RBI singles.

It was the first time the Padres scored four or more runs in the first inning since Aug. 1 against Colorado.

Darvish allowed four runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked three. Webb allowed four runs and four hits in four innings, struck out three and walked two.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (10-4, 3.99) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Rockies RHP Peter Lambert is set for his first start since Sept. 20, 2019 due to Tommy John surgery.

Padres: Begin a home series against the Braves by resuming a game that was suspended in the fifth inning July 21 in Atlanta with San Diego leading 5-4. The teams will then play the regularly scheduled game, with LHP Max Fried (12-7, 3.31) set to go for Atlanta. The Padres haven’t named a starter.

