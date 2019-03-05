VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter will have sports hernia surgery again and is likely done for the season.
The team said Tuesday his recovery is expected to last six to eight weeks.
The operation is on Sutter’s right side. He sports hernia surgery on his left side in 2015.
Vancouver entered Tuesday eight points out of a wild-card spot in the congested Western Conference. Its regular season ends April 6.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former Huskies Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy made a weighty statement at NFL combine
- Washington lands three-star quarterback recruit Ethan Garbers
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- Bay Area blunder drops Huskies out of AP rankings and puts them on NCAA tourney bubble
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
Sutter hasn’t played since a Feb. 9 victory over Calgary. The 30-year-old forward also missed 30 games earlier this season after he separated his shoulder during a win over Minnesota in October.