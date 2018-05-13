DETROIT (AP) — Robinson Cano left Seattle’s game at Detroit in the third inning Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.
Cano was struck by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy, then went to the dugout while being replaced by a pinch runner.
The 35-year-old Cano is hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle’s win Saturday night.
The Mariners came into Sunday’s game with a 22-16 record, and Cano is one of the team’s biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Husky legend Danielle Lawrie pitching again with hopes of making the 2020 Olympics
- ‘Gut decision’ to switch to rowing pays off for Karle Pittsinger and Washington
- Seahawks waive QB Stephen Morris, leaves Austin Davis and Alex McGough battling behind Russell Wilson
- Mariners bounce back in Detroit, earn split of twin bill VIEW
In the fifth season of a $240 million, 10-year contract, Cano has played in at least 150 games in each of the last 11 seasons.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball