BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius women’s basketball coach Scott Hemer cited personal health reasons for his decision to submit his resignation on Tuesday.

Hemer completed his third year on the job. His decision comes after the Golden Griffins’ schedule was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the team canceling the remainder of its season on Feb. 4 after playing just five games — all losses.

Hemer said the experience of what he and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team went through led to him reassessing his priorities.

“I kept coming back to my personal health and my family’s well-being,” Hemer said in a statement released by the school. “Despite my passion for coaching for Canisius and our women’s basketball program, I believe now is the best time for me to step away from the coaching profession to take care of myself and my family.”

Athletic director Bill Maher supported Hemer’s decision in saying: “The past 15 months have been a challenge for everyone and it has made all of us to review our priorities.”

Hemer finishes with a 16-49 record at Canisius. He previously spent 11 seasons at Geneseo, where he was a five-time Division III coach of the year.

