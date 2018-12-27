MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal goalie Carey Price will miss the Canadiens’ three-game trip because of a lower-body injury.
The Canadiens said Thursday that Price will not travel to Florida. The Canadiens play the Panthers on Friday night, are at NHL-leading Tampa Bay on Saturday night, and at Dallas on Monday night.
Price is 15-10-4 with a 2.84 goals-against average in 30 games this season.
The Canadiens will likely look to Antti Niemi on the trip. He’s 4-3-1 with a 4.14 GAA.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sigi Schmid, Sounders' first MLS coach, dies at 65 VIEW
- Pete Carroll: Seahawks fans should be 'fired up' about Jody Allen owning team WATCH
- While with the Seahawks, Dan Doornink studied at UW medical school — but he's 'fully a Cougar'
- How Cardinals' David Johnson helped Seahawks' Rashaad Penny navigate a rocky rookie season
- The Final Word: What went right for the Seahawks in playoff-clinching win over Kansas City
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports