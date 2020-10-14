MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have given a two-year contract extension to goaltender Jake Allen.

The deal is worth $2.875 million per season and keeps Allen under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2. The Canadiens hope he can be a reliable backup to All-Star Carey Price.

The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts. In five playoff appearances, he went 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The Blues selected Allen in the second round of the 2008 draft. He played 289 games with St. Louis, posting a 148-94-26 record, 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

___

