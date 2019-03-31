TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Women’s Hockey League will discontinue operations on May 1, the league announced Sunday.

The league announced the news a week after the 12th edition of its championship game, the Clarkson Cup.

“Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable,” the league said in a statement.

The CWHL was founded in 2007 with a mandate to increase interest in women’s hockey. The league has six teams — four in Canada, one in the United States and one in Shenzhen, China.

The Calgary Inferno won the title game last Sunday, beating the Montreal Candiennes 5-2.