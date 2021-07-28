SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, and Canada got its first victory of the Olympic women’s basketball tournament Thursday beating South Korea 74-53.

The Canadians never trailed in the game, which was close early..

They led 16-15 after the first quarter and 33-28 at halftime. Canada took control of the game with a 10-0 run, including the first six of the third quarter and led 49-39 going into the fourth.

Natalie Achonwa finished with a double-double — 14 points and 10 rebounds —for Canada. The 6-foot-3 forward looked comfortable playing with a brace on her right knee that she sprained June 12 with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. Kayla Alexander added 10 points for Canadians.

JiSu Park, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for South Korea. Leeseul Kang and Danbi Kim added 11 apiece.

Canada opened Group A play with a loss to Serbia, the bronze medalists at the 2016 Rio Games, while South Korea lost to the reigning silver medalists Spain in its first Olympics appearance since 2008. This is the third straight Olympics for Canada, currently ranked fourth in the world.

The Canadians conclude pool play against Spain and South Korea will take on Serbia on Sunday.

___

