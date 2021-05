Canada will play its next two World Cup qualifiers in the United States due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Canadians’ road game against Aruba on June 5 will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the Canadian Soccer Association said Monday.

The June 8 home match against Suriname will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, the home of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire from 2006-19 and currently of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars.

Canada opened qualifying with a 5-1 win over Bermuda on March 25 at Orlando, Florida, then routed the Cayman Islands 11-0 four days later at Bradenton.

Canada leads Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean region on goal difference over Suriname (2-0, plus-nine).

The group winner advances to a home-and-home matchup on June 12 and 15 against the Group E winner β€” Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize or the Turks and Caicos β€” for a berth in the eight-nation regional finals, which will include the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica.

β€œThe reality of the global pandemic and the priority to keep our communities in Canada safe means the match will be played at a neutral site in Chicago with no home advantage, but we will embrace that challenge,” Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports