ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Canada routed Russia 7-0 in the bronze-medal game at the women’s world hockey championship on Sunday, bouncing back from the historic semifinal loss to Finland a day earlier.

Canada, which had played the United States in the final of all 18 previous championships dating back to the first in 1990, claimed the bronze in a one-sided game that was little more than consolation for the perennial title contenders.

Loren Gabel scored twice and Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist for Canada.

Rebecca Johnston, Jamie Rattray and defenders Erin Ambrose and Jaime Bourbonnais also scored. Sarah Nurse recorded two assists.

Genevieve Lacasse stopped six shots for the win.

But it’ll be the 4-2 loss to host Finland in Saturday’s semi that will linger in the memory for Canada.

The Finns advanced to the final later Sunday against the U.S., which was attempting to claim its fifth straight title.

Captain and top scorer Marie-Philip Poulin played less than a period. The forward reinjured a problematic left knee in Canada’s third game of the tournament.

Canada will be the host country of the 2020 world championship in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

