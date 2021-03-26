PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Rafael Campos, Fabrizio Zanotti and Justin Suh shared the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s windy Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Campos, from Puerto Rico, had a bogey-free 3-under 69 to match Zanotti and Suh at 7-under 137.

“I really do feel like I’m at home,” Campos said. “This is my second home, actually. My family has had a house here for 20 years and anytime I come out here, play, whenever I’m in vacation mode, I actually come here to the Dominican Republic and stay here.”

Zanotti shot a 68.

“Really tough,” Zanotti said. “You have to be really patient because of the wind.”

Suh had a 69. The former Southern California star is playing on a sponsor exemption.

“We thought the wind was going to die down in the afternoon, but it didn’t, it was always up,” Suh said. “It was blowing around 25 to 30, so it really took a lot to stay in it and really stay composed because that back nine is tough in that wind.”

Tyler Duncan (69) and Joel Dahmen (71) were a stroke back.

Past champion Graeme McDowell had a 69 to top the group at 5 under. Monday qualifier Andrew Yun (72) also was 5 under.

Defending champion Hudson Swafford was 3 under after a 71. He won in September the event was held a week after the U.S. Open, earning a spot in the Masters this year because Punta Cana was not an opposite-field event. The winner this year will not be rewarded with a Masters spot because the tournament is being played opposite the WGC Match Play event.

PGA Tour Champions star Miguel Angel Jimenez missed the cut with rounds of 79 and 73. Davis Love III also failed to advance, shooting 76-76.