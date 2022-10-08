BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for a third as Campbell kept Charleston Southern winless this season with a 34-28 victory in a Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Campbell drove 75 yards with the opening kick, with Williams hitting Julian Hill with a 37-yard pass for the score. The Camels missed a 37-yard field goal attempt on their next possession, but Williams answered a Buccaneers touchdown with a 51-yard strike to Austin Hite and a four-yard run for a touchdown.

Isaiah Bess fired a 33-yard pass to Vinson Davis to start the second half to get Charleston Southern within a field goal, 24-21, but Tai Goode scored from 12-yards out on his only carry of the game to make it 31-21.

Williams finished 16 of 25 for 237 yards, adding 43 more yards on 16 carries. Bryant Barr carried 19 times for 70 yards and Hite had four catches for 85 yards for Campbell (3-2, 1-0).

Bess was 13-of-30 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions for Charleston Southern (0-5, 0-1).

