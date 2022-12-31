By

Cameron Tyson scored 20 points as the Seattle University men’s basketball team won 71-65 over California Baptist (8-7, 0-2) on Saturday at Redhawk Center.

Tyson was 7-of-13 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Redhawks (10-4) in their Western Athletic Conference opener. Alex Schumacher scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Emeka Udenyi had 11 points.

Men’s basketball

Shaw Anderson scored 22 points and became the 39th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as Seattle Pacific (8-5, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) earned a 93-84 victory over Central Washington (4-9, 0-4) at Brougham Pavilion.

Angelo Allegri had 19 points, Steele Venters hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute and Eastern Washington won 70-67 over host Montana State (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky). Allegri added nine rebounds for the Eagles (8-7, 2-0). Venters scored 17 points.

Women’s basketball

Taliyah Clark scored a career-high 20 points as Seattle U won its first game of the season, 59-53 over Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-7, 0-2 WAC) in Edinburg. Mya Moore contributed 12 points for the Redhawks (1-11, 1-1).

Ashley Alter pumped in a career-high 31 points as host Seattle Pacific (8-4, 3-1 GNAC) secured a 70-63 victory over Central Washington (11-2, 3-1).

Advertising

Jaydia Martin scored 22 points but host Eastern Washington (7-5, 0-2 Big Sky) lost 92-84 to Montana State (8-6, 1-1).

Hockey

Jeremy Hanzel and Sawyer Mynio scored goals and Scott Ratzlaff made 18 saves as the host Seattle Thunderbirds (27-4-1-1) beat the Kelowna Rockets 2-0 to maintain their lead atop the WHL’s Western Conference.

• The visiting Everett Silvertips (16-17-1-0) were drubbed by the Portland Winterhawks 7-2.

From sports-information reports and The Associated Press.

Most Read Sports Stories