Cameron Tyson scored 20 points as the Seattle University men’s basketball team won 71-65 over California Baptist (8-7, 0-2) on Saturday at Redhawk Center.

Tyson was 7-of-13 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Redhawks (10-4) in their Western Athletic Conference opener. Alex Schumacher scored 11 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Emeka Udenyi had 11 points.

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson scored 22 points and became the 39th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as Seattle Pacific (8-5, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) earned a 93-84 victory over Central Washington (4-9, 0-4) at Brougham Pavilion.

• Angelo Allegri had 19 points, Steele Venters hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute and Eastern Washington won 70-67 over host Montana State (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky). Allegri added nine rebounds for the Eagles (8-7, 2-0). Venters scored 17 points.

Women’s basketball

• Taliyah Clark scored a career-high 20 points as Seattle U won its first game of the season, 59-53 over Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-7, 0-2 WAC) in Edinburg. Mya Moore contributed 12 points for the Redhawks (1-11, 1-1).

• Ashley Alter pumped in a career-high 31 points as host Seattle Pacific (8-4, 3-1 GNAC) secured a 70-63 victory over Central Washington (11-2, 3-1).

• Jaydia Martin scored 22 points but host Eastern Washington (7-5, 0-2 Big Sky) lost 92-84 to Montana State (8-6, 1-1).

Hockey

• Jeremy Hanzel and Sawyer Mynio scored goals and Scott Ratzlaff made 18 saves as the host Seattle Thunderbirds (27-4-1-1) beat the Kelowna Rockets 2-0 to maintain their lead atop the WHL’s Western Conference.

• The visiting Everett Silvertips (16-17-1-0) were drubbed by the Portland Winterhawks 7-2.