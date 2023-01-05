EDINBURG, Texas — Cameron Tyson led all scorers with 27 points and the Seattle U men’s basketball team overcame a rough offensive night to hang on for a 66-64 Western Athletic Conference win at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Nothing came easy for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 WAC), who shot 35% from the field and were just 7 of 35 on three-pointers and 7 of 14 from the foul line.

Alex Schumacher joined Tyson in double figures, finishing with 16 points. Brandton Chatfield chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.

Emeka Udenyi added six points, six assists and 10 rebounds.

The Redhawks wrap up the first of three trips to Texas on Saturday, traveling north to face new WAC member UT Arlington.

Seattle U women lose at home

The Seattle U women’s basketball team lost to visiting Cal Baptist at the Redhawk Center, 74-62.

Seattle U fell to 1-12 overall and 1-2 in WAC play.

Julianna Walker had 14 points to lead the Redhawks, who shot just 30.4% from the field. Taliya Clark added 10 points.

Men’s basketball

• Steele Venters scored 25 points and the Eastern Washington men (9-7) beat visiting Portland State, 92-80.

• The Seattle Pacific men (9-5, 4-1 GNAC) won 92-72 at Simon Fraser.

Women’s basketball

• The Seattle Pacific women (9-4, 4-1 GNAC) won their third straight game as Anna Eddy scored 18 of her team-high 19 points from behind the arc, with one of those makes during a late-game rally, in 70-61 win at Western Oregon. Chiara De Virgilio and Schuyler Berry each added 11 points off the bench.