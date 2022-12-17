BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Tobias Cameron had 17 points in Abilene Christian’s 65-59 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Cameron was 6-of-7 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) for the Wildcats (7-5). Joe Pleasant added 12 points, while Immanuel Allen scored 11.

The Roadrunners (4-6) were led by Travis Henson with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kaleb Higgins added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Antavion Collum had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.