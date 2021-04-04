CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) — Cambridge won both the men’s and women’s Boat Race against historic rival Oxford on Sunday in an annual contest that was held on a different course this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The races are usually held on the River Thames in London, but took place over a shorter 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) stretch of the Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire, for the first time since World War Two.

In the men’s race, which was its 166th edition and had a female umpire for the first time in Sarah Winckless, Cambridge hit the front early and stayed there before crossing the line a length ahead.

It was Cambridge’s fourth win in the last five races.

In the women’s race, Cambridge won for a fourth straight time, finishing less than a length ahead.

The teams could only train fully for four weeks after receiving special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble.

___

