CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Newton says embattled Panthers owner Jerry Richardson should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Richardson is under investigation by the NFL for sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace and announced Sunday that he’s selling the team just hours after a Sports Illustrated report detailed his alleged misconduct.

Newton says Richardson met with him and other team captains hours after Carolina’s 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers to inform them he would be putting the team up for sale after the season.

The quarterback says while he disagrees with any type of sexual misconduct, he has immense respect for Richardson based on their 7 ½-year relationship. He says “everything that I’ve heard were allegations, and nothing was actually proven.”

Newton also says when the team is sold it should remain in Charlotte.

