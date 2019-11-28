As a Coug fan (and alum!) on the west side, it can be hard to feel welcome in this sea of purple and gold. That feeling is especially heightened during the Apple Cup, when it often feels like every bar watch party is full of Husky fans.
But, fellow Coug fans, there’s hope yet. Retreat from those pesky Husky fans and cheer on the Cougs with fellow supporters at these official Washington State University Alumni Association viewing parties in the Seattle-area.
The game starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
For more details on the events and a list of parties happening further from Seattle, and around the country, see the WSUAA website.
Note that not all establishments are family friendly, and many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.
1233 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
425-742-7871
Fitzgerald’s Sports Bar (Ballard)
5811 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle
206-706-9999
15 Lake St, Suite 100, Kirkland
425-242-1618
Flatstick Pub (Pioneer Square)
240 Second Ave. S., Seattle
206-682-0608
Flatstick Pub (South Lake Union)
609 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle
206-258-4989
2026 N.W. Market St.
206-297-0507
Magnolia Village Pub (Magnolia)
3221 W. McGraw, St.
206-285-9756
Marco Polo Bar & Grill (Georgetown)
5613 Fourth Ave. S.
206-762-3964
3840 6th Ave., Tacoma
253-759-2896
