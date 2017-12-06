THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams decided not to practice outdoors due to poor air quality around their training complex in Ventura County, where a wildfire has burned more than 100 square miles.
The Rams’ complex is about 25 miles from the blaze, but the resulting smoke caused enough problems in air quality Wednesday to persuade the Rams to skip practice in favor of a walk-through indoors at nearby Cal Lutheran University.
Coach Sean McVay says if the air quality is still poor Thursday, the Rams will practice at the University of Southern California in downtown Los Angeles.
The Rams (9-3) are preparing for an important showdown Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at the Coliseum. The fires aren’t expected to affect the game.
Most Read Stories
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL