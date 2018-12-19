BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California guard Mi’Cole Cayton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair damaged cartilage in her right knee.
Coach Lindsay Gottlieb announced the diagnosis on Wednesday. Cayton missed almost all of last season after tearing her ACL in the season opener.
Cayton played in just three games this season. She was a Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention pick in 2017.
The 14th-ranked Bears host top-ranked Connecticut on Saturday.
