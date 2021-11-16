RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong and Reed Nottage scored 15 points apiece as California Baptist got past Jackson State 77-64 on Tuesday night. Tre Armstrong added 14 points, Chance Hunter scored 12 and Daniel Akin had 11 for the Lancers.

Isaiah Williams scored a career-high 21 points for the Tigers (0-3). Chance Moore added 16 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points.

Ken Evans Jr., the Tigers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

