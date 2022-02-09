CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points, including the final four, and California snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 63-61 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night.

Oregon State didn’t have a basket after Dexter Akanno’s 3-pointer with 5:16 remaining knotted the score at 55. The Beavers hit six straight free throws to grab a 61-59 lead with 1:54 to play. Shepherd hit a jumper at the 1:39 mark to pull the Golden Bears (10-15, 3-11 Pac-12 Conference) even and then scored on a goaltending call with 18 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Jarod Lucas missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left and Maurice Calloo missed a putback for the Beavers (3-18, 1-10), who have lost eight straight. Oregon State’s biggest lead in the game was six points, while Cal never led by more than four.

Grant Anticevich hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with eight rebounds for Cal. Joel Brown pitched in with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Calloo finished with 18 points to lead Oregon State. Lucas added 12 points and six rebounds, while Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11. Ahmad Rand’s basket in the final minute gave Oregon State a 31-30 lead at halftime.

Cal will remain in Oregon to play the Ducks on Saturday. Oregon State will host Stanford on Saturday.

