ROME (AP) — Cagliari took a step toward safety with a 3-0 win at last-place Chievo Verona in Serie A on Friday.

Fabio Pisacane, Joao Pedro and Artur Ionita scored before the break, while the closest Chievo came to a goal was Mariusz Stepinski’s header off the post.

Chievo was reduced to 10 men when Fabio Depaoli picked up his second yellow early in the second half.

Cagliari is 13th, nine points above the drop zone, with nine matches to play.

Chievo, which has won only once this season, is headed toward Serie B.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports