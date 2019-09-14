BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayln Cagle had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina Central 21-12 on Saturday night to snap a four-game skid dating to last season.

Darien Reynolds had 13 total tackles, including one for a loss, two passes defended and two quarterback hurries. The junior linebacker has 35 stops this season for Gardner-Webb (1-2).

NCCU (0-3) failed to convert a fourth-and-2 at the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 38 on the first possession of the second half and, after it looked like the Eagles forced a three-and-out, a roughing the kicker penalty extended Gardner-Webb’s ensuing drive. Jordan Smith hit Izaiah Gathings for a 43-yard gain two plays later to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cagle to make it 14-9 and the Eagles trailed the rest of the way.

Adrian Olivo, who earlier made field goals of 21, 24 and 40 yards, hit a 32-yarder to made it 14-12 with 6:29 to play but Cagle scored on a 65-yard run to cap the scoring 52 seconds later.