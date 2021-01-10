MADRID (AP) — Cádiz ended a five-game winless streak by defeating 10-man Alavés 3-1 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The promoted club from southern Spain was coming off two consecutive draws and three losses in La Liga. Its last league win had been at home against Barcelona in December.

Álex Fernández put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute and Joselu equalized for Alavés from the penalty spot in the 23rd before Anthony Lozano netted in the 56th and Álvaro Negredo added to the lead the 68th.

Aláves, winless in its past three matches in all competitions, had defender Alberto “Tachi” Rodríguez sent off with a second yellow card in the 50th.

Cádiz stayed in ninth place with the victory. Alavés was 14th.

Atlético Madrid remains atop the league after its game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday was postponed because of heavy snow in the Spanish capital.

Advertising

Also Saturday, Real Madrid moved a point off the lead after a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Osasuna, while Barcelona jumped to third place after routing Granada 4-0 with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scoring a pair of goals each. Atlético has three games in hand over its closest rivals.

The Real Madrid squad was stuck in northern Spain following its match against Osasuna because of the bad weather conditions in Madrid.

MORALES LEADS LEVANTE

José Luis Morales scored a goal and set up another as Levante rallied in the second half to defeat Eibar 2-1.

Veteran Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui put the visitors ahead in the 51st but Morales set up Gonzalo Melero’s equalizer in the 65th and scored the winner in the 76th.

The victory moved Levante to 10th place. Eibar stayed 13th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports