MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam with one out in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop.

The Tigers tied the score with a homer in the ninth inning for the second straight game. Robbie Grossman, who singled to start the ninth-inning comeback, hit a two-run homer on Monday night before Minnesota won 6-5 in 10 innings.

José Cisnero (2-4) got out of a 10th inning jam to earn the win for the Tigers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Daniel Norris notched his first career save after stranding Willians Astudillo at third base in the 11th.

Jorge Alcala (2-5) allowed Cabrera’s single and took the loss in 1 1/3 innings of relief on a hot, humid night in Minnesota.

The first-pitch temperature was just 91 degrees, but the humidity added to the unpleasantness with an excessive heat warning in effect in the area.

Mitch Garver gave the Twins a 4-0 lead just four batters into the game on Tuesday night with his first career grand slam. He left the game in the 10th after being hit in the right wrist by a pitch from Cisnero.

Astudillo also homered for Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game and LHP Ian Krol was designated for assignment. Fulmer, who has been out since June 27 with a right cervical spine strain, pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday. … LHP Matthew Boyd (left arm discomfort) is expected to throw off a mound this weekend at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Florida. Manager A.J. Hinch said Boyd’s progress is encouraging. … RHP José Ureña (right groin strain) has thrown on flat ground, but has not advanced to throwing off a mound. Hinch said he’s “a ways away.”

Twins: LHP Taylor Rogers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain sustained in Monday night’s game. Rogers, the main option to save games for Minnesota, will have a second and, possibly, third opinion on the finger, according to manager Rocco Baldelli. The Twins recalled RHP Beau Burrows from Triple-A St. Paul.

UP NEXT

LHP J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.14 ERA) will start the series finale for Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit counters with RHP Wily Peralta (3-2, 2.56). Happ has allowed 19 earned runs in 24 1/3 innings (7.03 ERA) over four July starts. Peralta is coming off a loss at Kansas City in which he allowed five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

