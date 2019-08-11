NEW YORK (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run double against his former team, helping the Washington Nationals beat the streaking New York Mets 7-4 Sunday.

Nationals star Juan Soto was injured on Cabrera’s bases-loaded hit in the seventh inning. Soto went from first to third but turned his right ankle after getting a late stop sign from third base coach Bob Henley. He was worked on by trainers in the outfield grass before coming out of the game.

Victor Robles replaced Soto and homered off Edwin Díaz in the ninth.

Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save two nights after blowing a three-run lead in the final inning. The Nats bullpen had blown five consecutive save chances at Citi Field prior to Sunday.

The Mets had won eight in a row. They dropped 1 1/2 games behind Washington for the top NL wild card.

Jeff McNeil had two hits and two RBIs, and Robert Gsellman (2-3) got the loss.

YANKEES 1, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman combined on a four-hitter for New York, and Brett Gardner hit an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Tanaka (8-6) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. The right-hander was pulled after Brandon Drury singled to begin the ninth.

Chapman came on to face pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who fell behind 0-2, worked back to a full count, hit a foul ball off the fifth deck and finally grounded into a double play to end the 13-pitch encounter.

Chapman gave up a single to Bo Bichette, and then fanned Cavan Biggio to earn his AL-leading 31st save.

Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton (4-8) struck out six in six innings. Sam Gaviglio followed with three scoreless innings.

CUBS 6, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kris Bryant capped Chicago’s four-run seventh with a three-run homer, and the Cubs topped the Reds for a split of their four-game series.

Ian Happ added a solo drive in the eighth as the NL Central leaders recovered after falling behind 3-0 in the fifth. David Phelps (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win, and Pedro Strop got three outs for his 10th save.

Bryant, Happ, Jason Heyward and Nicholas Castellanos each had two hits for the Cubs, who lost 10-1 on Saturday.

Eugenio Suaréz homered for the third straight game and rookie sensation Aristides Aquino had a run-scoring single, but Cincinnati’s bullpen faltered after All-Star Luis Castillo was pulled in the seventh. Michael Lorenzen (0-3) got the loss.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 33rd homer and sixth in as many games, helping Atlanta get the win.

Ender Inciarte hit a three-run shot for the NL East-leading Braves. Mike Foltynewicz (4-5), making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, allowed four runs in six innings.

Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless ninth despite allowing three hits, earning his 18th save in 25 chances.

The Braves split the four-games series and finished the year 8-2 at Marlins Park.

Miami’s Héctor Noesí (0-2) allowed five runs in six innings in his second start of the season and remained winless since 2014.

RANGERS 1, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Minor struck out 11 in eight innings, and Texas avoided a series sweep.

Minor (11-6) allowed four hits and walked one. José Leclerc finished the four-hitter for his eighth save, securing Texas’ second win in in six games.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich missed his fifth straight start due to back stiffness, but the reigning NL MVP batted for reliever Alex Claudio in the eighth. The sold-out crowd of 44,411 greeted Yelich with M-V-P chants but the slugger struck out.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly off Jordan Lyles (7-8) in the seventh accounted for the game’s only run.

Milwaukee had won five in a row. The Brewers dropped 2½ games back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which rallied for a win at Cincinnati.

ATHLETICS 2, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings and Matt Olson homered, leading Oakland to the victory.

Bassitt (8-5) permitted four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Liam Hendriks struck out two in the ninth for his 12th save in 17 opportunities.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (12-6) struck out a career-high 13 in six innings. The All-Star allowed two runs and five hits.

The White Sox had won five of seven.

The A’s went 3-3 during their week in Chicago, dropping two of three against the Cubs before splitting their first two on the South Side. Oakland won the season series against the White Sox 5-1.

ROYALS 10, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and Kansas City earned a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.

It was Dozier’s third career multihomer game, all of which have come on the current road trip. Soler went deep four times in the final three games of the series, and Whit Merrifield led off the game with a home run for the second time in three days.

The Royals won their second in a row after losing six of seven. Last-place Detroit fell to 7-23 since the All-Star break.

Jakob Junis (8-10) improved to 7-1 against the Tigers, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings. Daniel Norris (3-10) allowed three homers in three innings, leaving the Tigers down 4-2.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports