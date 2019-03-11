DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA is keeping its basketball tournaments at the Dallas Cowboys’ facility where the league can play on two courts simultaneously.
C-USA announced Monday the extension of a deal through 2021 to play its men’s and women’s tournaments at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
This year’s tournaments start Wednesday with the women playing four games on the two courts during the day, and the men doing the same at night. That process repeats Thursday before all semifinal games Friday and the championship games Saturday are played on a single court.
This is the second year of the C-USA tournaments at The Star, a 91-acre complex where the NFL Cowboys have their headquarters. The city of Frisco and high schools from the Frisco Independent School District also share The Ford Center.
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25