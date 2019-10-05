FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Danley Exilhomme ran for two touchdowns and Aaron Winchester threw for 275 yards and a score and Central Connecticut beat Sacred Heart 28-3 on Saturday.

Central Connecticut (4-1, 2-0 Northeast) established control of the line of scrimmage early and was never challenged. The Blue Devils didn’t score on the opening drive but still used up over six minutes on a 12-play, 76-yard drive.

The defense then held Sacred Heart to minus-1 yard and forced a three-and-out before the offense marched on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended when Exilhomme scored from 5 yards.

Tyshaun James scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and Central Connecticut led 14-3 at halftime. In the third, Winchester threw a 10-yard TD to James and Exilhomme’s 1-yard plunge with 3:03 left in the quarter made it 28-3.

The Blue Devils outgained Sacred Heart 464-238.

Julius Chestnut ran for 111 yards on 19 carries for Sacred Heart (3-2, 1-1).