KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Darius Hale ran for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns and Central Arkansas piled up 543 yards of offense in a 51-24 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Hale averaged 7.4-yards per carry with 23 carries, quarterback Will McElvain had 292 yards passing and threw for two touchdowns and wide out Christian Richmond caught 12 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears broke it open in the second quarter following a 7-all tie after one.

McElvain threw a 17-yards scoring pass to Richmond four seconds into the second quarter to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Later, Hale crashed in from the 3-yard line. Hayden Ray kicked a 43-yard field goal, and his 48-yarder as time expired before halftime, gave the Bears (3-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) a 27-10 advantage.

Xavier Shepherd threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Yesiah Clemons with 8:25 left in the third to reduce the Owls’ deficit to 10 but they never got closer.

Shepherd threw for 211 yards for Kennesaw State (2-4, 1-2), which the day before announced it will be joining Conference USA in July 2024.

___

