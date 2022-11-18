LA’IE, Hawaii — The Washington State women’s basketball team couldn’t cope with Brigham Young’s inside prowess and lost to BYU 67-57 in a North Shore Showcase game Friday night.

BYU (1-3) had a 32-14 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded WSU 31-14. BYU’s Lauren Gustin, a 6-foot-1 forward, had more rebounds (15) than the WSU team.

BYU shot 66.7% from the field (26 of 39) and limited WSU to 37.5% (18 of 48).

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a game-high 21 points for WSU (3-1) and is averaging 24 this season. She made 6 of 13 shots from the field and 8 of 10 free throws.

Johanna Teder added 12 points for WSU. Astera Tuhina led the team in rebounds (four) and assists (four).

WSU took good care of the ball, making nine turnovers, compared with 18 for BYU.

WSU shot 21 three-pointers and made eight. BYU relied on its inside game and was 2 of 4 on three-point attempts.

Nani Falatea led BYU with 19 points.

WSU will remain in Hawaii and face Troy on Monday.