PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 17 BYU demolished Idaho State 59-14 on Saturday.

Baylor Romney took over in the second half for Hall, who finished 2 yards shy of his fourth 300-yard performance in the last five games.

Puka Nacua had six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars, who debuted at No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. Keanu Hill caught four passes for a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown. Hill also blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for BYU’s final score late in the fourth quarter.

BYU (8-2) finished with 560 yards of offense, averaging 7.4 yards per play, in its third straight victory.

Sagan Gronauer threw for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (1-8), who fell to 0-7 all-time against the Cougars.

The Bengals gained 2 yards in the first quarter. Meanwhile, BYU’s offense encountered virtually no resistance as it raced to a 42-7 halftime lead.

Advertising

Hall’s highlights included a 23-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua midway through the second quarter and a 13-yard dart to Neil Pau’u just before halftime on which Pau’u dragged two defenders and fell across the goal line.

The Bengals’ lone first-half points came after Tyler Gonzalez recovered a fumble at the BYU 17. Jared Scott caught a 6-yard pass from Gronauer with 1:20 left before halftime.

BYU cashed in on an Idaho State turnover in first quarter. Hall scored on a 1-yard keeper after Pepe Tanuvasa returned an interception 16 yards to the Idaho State 6.

THE TAKEAWAY

Idaho State: The Bengals went three-and-out on three of four first-quarter drives and committed a turnover on the other, setting the tone for the blowout.

BYU: The Cougars scored touchdowns on five straight drives to open the game and did not punt until the third quarter. They totaled 397 yards and averaged 9.0 yards per play before halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Beating a struggling FCS opponent won’t move the needle for BYU in either the AP Top 25 or the College Football Playoff rankings.

UP NEXT

Idaho State visits Cal Poly on Saturday.

BYU visits Georgia Southern on Nov. 20.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25